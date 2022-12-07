Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A police officer is under investigation after he was recorded on CCTV ransacking the handbags of invigilators at a secondary school in Bomet County before stealing money.

The cop had been posted to Kimulot High School on Monday to provide security as students sat for KCSE.

In the CCTV clip that has gone viral, the said police officer, who was dressed in full uniform and armed with an AK-47 rifle, was seen walking into a room where the invigilators had kept their handbags and other personal effects.

The video footage extracted from the school’s CCTV cameras showed the officer sitting on a sofa set before he ransacked the handbags suspected to belong to the invigilators.

The invigilators realized after the exams paper had been administered on Monday that their money was missing from the handbags they had left in the room, prompting them to review the CCTV cameras.

One of the victims lost a hundred shillings, another lost nine hundred while the other three hundred shillings.

When you do the maths, the total amount of money stolen by the cop is just Ksh 1,300.

“One of the victims reported that she lost a hundred shillings, another lost nine hundred, while the other three hundred shillings, which prompted them to consult with the school administration to review the CCTV camera” Bomet county police commandant Mathew Mangira said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.