Monday, December 12, 2022 – Former Azimio running mate and NARC Kenya Leader, Martha Karua, has vehemently opposed proposed constitutional amendments by President William Ruto.

Taking to his Twitter, Karua echoed LSK president Eric Theuri’s remarks that the president was re-introducing ‘BBI 2’.

“The attempt to reintroduce BBI 2 by President Ruto should be resisted and condemned by all Kenyans. The President is on a dazzling race to mutilate the Constitution even before the ink dries on the oath he took to defend it,” Theuri tweeted.

In a reaction to the remarks by the LSK president, Karua tweeted: “Spot on.”

This comes after the Head of State wrote to the speakers of both the National Assembly and the Senate, notifying them of key proposed constitutional changes.

Among the proposed changes is the creation of the office of the official leader of the opposition, whose duties will be outlined in statutes passed by Parliament.

The Head of State further proposed to amend the standing orders of parliament to enable Cabinet Secretaries to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

The proposal to create the office of the official leader of the opposition has been met with mixed reactions across the political divide.

