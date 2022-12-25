Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has told off his MCAs over their move to overturn his decision on the night clubs.

In a statement, Sakaja maintained his stand over the closure of nightclubs in residential estates within the city.

He explained that there was a need to create order within the county given the numerous complaints that had been raised by residents over noise pollution.

However, he did not indicate whether he would seek an audience with the lawmakers and Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurant Association of Kenya (PERAK) over the same.

“There will be sanity in our neighbourhoods. There is no turning back from that,” read the statement in part.

Sakaja’s response also got a boost after a section of MCA’s led by Kileleshwa representative, Robert Alai, supported the closure of the nightclubs.

“Family space will be protected and I am so proud of Governor Sakaja for standing strong against intimidation and blackmail.

“It was sneaked in but know that we won’t give up,” he stated.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) adopted a report to overturn the governor’s earlier directive.

In a report by the County Assembly, the lawmakers had directed the police and the county askaris popularly known as Kanjos not to effect the governor’s orders.

The MCAs noted that several businesses had struggled with the directive including the compliant ones.

Consequently, the club owners were directed to soundproof their entertainment joints before January 1, 2024.

Additionally, they were also asked to craft guidelines dealing with insufficient parking spaces and rowdiness from revellers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.