Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Silvio Berlusconi, President of newly promoted Serie A team, Monza, has made a bizarre promise to the team which would be fulfilled at the end of the second half of the season.
Berlusconi who addressed the team during a meeting on Tuesday, December 13, promised them a “bus full of whores” if they defeat big teams like Milan or Juventus.
He said;
“We found a new coach [Raffaele Palladino], who was at our youth team, he is good, smart, kind, and able to stimulate our lads.
”I decided to add an extra stimulation, so I told the lads you will play Milan, Juventus, etc, so if you beat one of these big teams, I will have you greeted in the locker room by a bus full of wh*res.”
Monza, who were promoted to Serie in 2021-2022 for the first time in their history after emerging winners of Serie B playoff winners, have gotten only 16 points from 15 matches.
The team will be fighting to avoid immediate relegation from Serie A.
