Tuesday December 20, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Kenyans not to listen to the advice by Raila Odinga’s Azimio on Hustler Fund because it is misleading.

During the launch of the first designed and built Semi-Conductor in Kenya at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri yesterday, Gachagua urged Kenyans to repay the money borrowed from the Hustler Fund for their own good.

“I want to ask our people to ignore the retrogressive calls by the Azimio La Umoja characters urging you not to pay money borrowed from the Hustler Fund. Please borrow and pay.”

“If you decide not to pay, you will not be able to borrow again. I do not think the Ksh2,000 they asked you not to pay will change your life,” he cautioned the borrowers.

The DP noted that Kenyans had borrowed Ksh9.4 billion and repaid Ksh2.6 billion while urging them to continue borrowing, noting that their limit increases as they borrow.

“It will change your life if you borrow all the time,” Gachagua added.

He also accused the opposition of wishing poverty on Kenyans by discouraging borrowing while they also borrowed to repay their mortgages at an interest rate of three per cent.

“That is retrogressive thinking, a whole senator elected by the people. How can you tell people that elected you not to borrow?” Gachagua questioned.

Azimio leaders have urged Kenyans not to repay the Hustler Fund loans because it is their money.

