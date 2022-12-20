Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 20, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faulted Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for kicking matatus out of CBD.

According to Gachagua, the move is hitting the Kikuyu community more since they are the major stakeholders in the transport sector.

He noted that it was wrong for Sakaja to make decisions without consulting the Kikuyu community.

The second in command said he was the one who rallied the Kikuyu community to vote for Sakaja in the last General Election and that the Kenya kwanza government should not start oppressing the business community in Nairobi.

“Na nimemwambia gavana wa Nairobi nitakaa chini na yeye tuongee sababu sisi ndio tulimchagua. Ni mimi ndio niliketisha wakikuyu pale Nairobi nikawaambia wamchagua. Mambo yoyote ambayo anaamua, ambayo yanaweza haribu biashara katika Nairobi, kwanza tuongee tukubaliane. Hatutaki speed mingi saana,” Gachagua said.

Loosely translated to: “And I have told the governor of Nairobi that I will sit down and talk to him because we are the ones who elected him. I was the one who sat down the people in Nairobi and told them to vote for him. Whatever things he decides, which can damage business in Nairobi, let’s first talk and agree. We don’t want too much speed.”

The DP heaped praises on Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika for reversing her predecessor’s move of kicking matatus out of Nakuru town, urging Sakaja to follow suit.

Sakaja kicked out matatus plying various upcountry routes out of the Central Business District last month, arguing that the move was part of a wider plan to decongest the country’s capital city Nairobi.

