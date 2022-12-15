Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki has formed a multi-agency task force to crack down on revellers who engage in excess consumption of alcohol during the festive season.

Speaking during the launch of the task force, Kindiki, through Interior Permanent Secretary Raymond Omollo, assured Kenyans that the government will implement measures aimed at curbing the vice.

“We are already at the festive period, we have Christmas coming up and New Year, and there is an expectation that there will be a spike in substance abuse and hence the need for this multiagency coordination,” the PS explained.

The PS further explained that the crackdown would focus on joints that did not comply with the requisite standards.

“We will be targeting facilities that are not licensed, we will also arrest clubs or individuals selling alcohol or other substances that do not meet the required standards,” Omollo revealed.

The crackdown on illicit liquor veers from the consultative approach Kindiki vowed to use when he was being vetted for the interior CS position.

The crackdown specifically targeted illegal liquor joints and revellers frequenting those joints.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.