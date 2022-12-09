Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Top Jamaican artiste, Sizzla isn’t happy with celebrity DJ and record producer, Khaled, saying the ‘We the Best’ crooner disrespected the dancehall genre.

The Jamaican shared a video on his social media pages where he burnt all of the plaques he’s earned for his contributions to Dj Khaled’s recent albums.

Sizzla was angry that his name and other Jamaican artists were engraved in small fine print on the plaques as he believes their hard work is unappreciated by Khaled.

“DJ Khaled, man, ya insulted me. You insult Jamaica,” the dancehall legend said in the video.

“Wrong plaque ya send me. Burn the devil, burn corruption. Wrong plaque ya send me. Can’t even see me name.”

In another clip, Sizzla dissed Khaled by saying: “You’re not the best, you’re the worst,” while watching the plaques melt away in the fire.

The 46-year-old did, however, cut out photos of Khaled’s son, Asahd, from the album covers to save them from being burned, explaining his issues lie with the “God Did” hitmaker, not his children.

“Babies are innocent,” he said. “This is my godchild right here, okay? Rastafari! Put this in my studio.”

Sizzla appeared on DJ Khaled’s last three albums. He provided the intro to 2017’s Grateful, guested on Father of Asahd‘s “Holy Mountain” and most recently appeared on “These Streets Know My Name” from this year’s God Did, which is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

As at press time, Khaled has yet to respond to Sizzla’s plaque-burning stunt Watch the video below

Sizzla burning DJ Khaled’s platinum plaques 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/eDmrAWY6W7 — 🔥💪🏽#SaltInTheGame💪🏽🔥 (@MadamMoneySays) December 8, 2022