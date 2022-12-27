Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – There is nothing to celebrate since President William Ruto took over power more than 100 days ago.

This was revealed by Siaya Governor James Orengo who blamed Ruto’s decision to remove subsidies in almost all sectors of the economy for the current high cost of living.

Speaking in Bondo, Orengo argued that the Kenya Kwanza administration should work in tandem with the mechanisms that were introduced by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime to ease the economic burden facing Kenyans at the time.

According to Orengo, Ruto messed up the country since taking over from Uhuru and it’s time he faced the reality.

He noted that the mechanisms were introduced to make the cost of living bearable and Ruto’s government should “now live to this reality.”

“The cost of living is going up. In the last dispensation under President Uhuru Kenyatta, some mechanisms were put in place to make life easier for the people and where citizens were finding it difficult to afford their daily needs, the mechanism of subsidies was introduced in many areas of our economy including fuel subsidy,” he said.

Orengo warned that the cost of living will continue to go high if the Kenya Kwanza administration will continue with what he termed as its populist agenda of ‘tokenism.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST