Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has sensationally claimed that he was rigged out of the state commendation during Jamhuri Day fete which was presided over by President William Ruto.

According to the ODM legislator, he was nominated to receive the honors of the Chief of the Burning Spear because of his services rendered to the nation while serving at the joint Secretariat at the National Assembly.

However, he was rigged out because of the incident that happened at the Bomas of Kenya where the presidential votes for the August 9, elections were being tallied.

“I was nominated to receive the honors of the Chief of the Burning Spear because of my work and my position in Parliament by the Joint Secretariat. But because of the incident at the Bomas of Kenya, a petition was engineered and I was removed,” Ole Kina said.

During the fracas at Bomas of Kenya, Ole Kina confronted IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati as he prepared to announce William Ruto as president-elect.

In a video that went viral, Ole Kina was seen struggling to get past a group of people on his way to an exit at the back of the auditorium but was met with resistance.

As the scuffle continued, a group of people was seen trying to hit him with all manner of objects including chairs, one of which landed on his head.

“I was brutally assaulted by William Ruto’s supporters most of them elected members of parliament at Bomas of Kenya shouting kill him, kill him,” Ledama said.

During the 59th Jamhuri Day celebrations, Ruto conferred 483 Kenyans with State Honors for their outstanding services to the nation.

