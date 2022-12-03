Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s planned mass action against President William Ruto has taken another turn.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party vowed never to participate in Raila’s mass action.

Raila announced planned rallies in solidarity with the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) commissioners who President William Ruto suspended on Friday, December 2.

Protesting Ruto’s move, Raila claimed the president was holding hostage the electoral agency to his advantage ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He, therefore, announced that Azimio would hold protest rallies soon to stand in solidarity with the embattled commissioners.

However, despite being an Azimio member party, Jubilee has vowed not to heed Raila’s call for mass action.

Led by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, the party was keen on keeping the Kenya Kwanza government in check at the expense of political rallies.

“We will focus on our agenda. The party will rally behind the current administration, and when the need arises, it will criticise the government where it blunders,” said Kioni.

However, Kioni insisted that Jubilee is still a member of the Raila-led coalition.

Ruto suspended the embattled IEBC quartet on Friday, December 2, and immediately formed a tribunal to probe them.

Ruto appointed Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule to chair the five-member tribunal set to probe the four embattled IEBC Commissioners.

The four are IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, Commissioners Justus Nyangaya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi.

They dissented from the commission’s declaration of the presidential results in which Ruto was announced the winner.

