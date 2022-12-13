Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – The Ministry of Health has issued a travel advisory to all Kenyan citizens inhabiting distinguished local and regional destinations.

In a statement on Tuesday, MOH advised all Kenyan citizens who travelled to an area reporting a case or cases of the imminent Ebola Virus to seek medical attention at a hospital in the shortest time possible.

“You are advised to visit a hospital if; you recently travelled (in the last 3 weeks) to an area reporting case(s) of Ebola Virus Disease and you develop Ebola-like signs and symptoms. For more information call: 0729471414 or 0732353535 or 719,” the Ministry of Health stated

The Ministry of Health further directed all Kenyan citizens with Ebola signs and symptoms to self-isolate in a devoted move fostered towards curtailing the spread of the deadly disease.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.