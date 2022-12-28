Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vindicated President William Ruto and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

This is after he confessed to secretly meeting the Cherera 4 in Kilimani Apartment in August.

Speaking during an interview, Raila defended their move to meet IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit at a rented apartment.

According to Raila, his Azimio team visited the four to determine their basis for disputing the presidential election’s outcome.

He made it clear that a section of Azimio leaders, mentioned during the tribunal hearing, visited the four commissioners after IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati announced the presidential results.

“The politicians were justified to visit these commissioners because they were saying No,” Raila explained.

“Our people were actually justified in finding out the truth because that was already ex post facto. The result had already been announced by Chebukati,” he added.

The Azimio Principal insisted that the meeting was key to gathering evidence as to what had transpired and why the four disowned the results Chebukati announced at the national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

“They (Azimio politicians who visited) wanted to know what actually transpired,” Raila reiterated.

However, Raila refused to confirm or deny whether he paid for the rooms the four commissioners rented.

President William Ruto and IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had accused Raila and his team of covertly meeting the Cherera 4 to overturn the will of the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.