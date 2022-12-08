Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 08 December 2022 – A former student at Daystar University has come to the defense of President Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto after she was trolled on social media for claiming that she was selling smokie kachumbari at Daystar University when she was a student.

Charlene made the remarks when she visited the institution to talk to the students as an alumnus and alleged that her father used to encourage her to go on with the small business.

Redempta Oburu, a former student at Daystar University, alleged that she saw Charlene doing the business and even bought a smokie from her.

“I personally saw Charlene doing the smokie business. I once even ‘kopoad nilipe baadaye’” she wrote.

Redempta alleged that Charlene did the business between 2011-2013 and back then, her father had not become the Deputy President.

