Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Barcelona Coach, Xavi has said that he believes 20-year-old stars Gavi and Pedri are better than he and fellow club legend Andres Iniesta at the same age.

Xavi who said this in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, added that Barcelona’s new wave of young talent all show great promise for the future.

He said;

“Me at 20 years old and Andres at 20 years old, we were not at the level that Pedri or Gavi are. Eric Garcia, at twenty; Ansu… How Gavi competes, the passion he puts in… We were not at his level.

“Gavi has played practically everything. Ansu is a talent… Perhaps we are asking them too much…”

On how his first year as manager at Barcelona has turned out, Xavi said;

“I always say that coaching Barca is a roller coaster of emotions. You have to be emotionally very balanced, believe in our essence, our personality. We have an identity and people see it.”