Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi says both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club.

Mbappe has a contract at PSG until June 2025, while Messi only has a deal with the French champions until next June, with widespread speculation surrounding his future after his brilliant display at the just concluded FIFA world cup in Qatar.

Al-Khelaifi said “of course” when asked whether PSG would keep both Mbappe and Messi, with the club set to sit down with the latter to discuss a new deal in the near future.

“Will we keep Messi and Mbappe? Of course. They are the two best players in the World Cup. I don’t want to say anything more about Leo, we have an agreement to talk after the World Cup,” he told reporters.

“Most importantly, as a club, PSG have broken all records. We are proud of them and also of Achraf [Hakimi], who finished fourth with Morocco.

“I am very proud of the organisation of the tournament, we have shown that Qatar can host the best competition in the world, we have shown everyone that we can do it

“In my opinion, it was the best final in the history of the World Cups. I am sad for France, as the president of a French club. Sad for Kylian, who played a more than perfect game.

“If it had been me, I would have given two trophies, one for Kylian and one for Leo. It was difficult for me because I was going with France. But I’m also happy for Messi, it is the icing on the cake for him, he deserves it, and Kylian still has years to go to win the World Cup again.”