Thursday, 08 December 2022 – Ivana Knoll, the former Miss Croatia, is still in Qatar because Croatia, which defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties, is still competing in the World Cup.

Ivana Knoll has been showing off her preference for skimpy clothing in Qatar, displaying her lack of concern for being detained or facing any type of punishment.

The 30-year-old, dubbed the “sexiest fan” of the World Cup 2022, consistently shows up to matches wearing a bra with red tights that are identical to the color of the Croatian flag.

In one of her most trending photos, Ivana Knoll is seen going down the steps in the stadium and seems to have caught the eyes of some Qatari fans who seem to be “fascinated” by her body.

Ivana Knoll is a model, Instagram influencer, TikTok star, and social media celebrity.

See her photos below.

