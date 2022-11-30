Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Manchester United star Antony has blamed the air-condition inside Qatar’s World Cup stadiums for making him sick.

The Brazilian winger has come off the bench in his country’s victories over Serbia and Switzerland to help them reach the knockouts with a game left.

But after their opening win, he joined injured teammates Neymar and Danilo in sitting out the following training session.

During an interview with streamer Casimiro, he blamed the Middle East nation’s air-conditioning for making him sick.

Antony, 22, said: “It was a bit difficult. I ended up having a bad feeling there for a few days that complicated me a bit.

“I’m recovering well and getting 100 per cent. It was more of a sickness, throat. It was the air conditioning.

“Not only me, but other players also had a cough and a bad throat.

“It’s very difficult for me to get sick, but I’m happy to be an important part of the team.

“Whenever you need Antony, I’m available.”

His revelation comes after it was revealed that both Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal started Spain’s World Cup opener on the bench due to cold.