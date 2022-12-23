Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 22, 2022 – A woman had a toe-shortening surgery but her followers are not pleased with the result.

The TikToker, known only as Athena, underwent the surgery in Miami in November 2022 after struggling with her self-confidence because of her long and crooked toes.

She explained on TikTok: “My toes were a big insecurity for me, especially when I wore heels. It wasn’t cute, so I found the solution and took the chance.”

In a video posted on TikTok, she revealed she successfully underwent the operation, with her surgeon excitedly unveiling her new toes.

Viewers were not impressed and they mocked her.

One wrote: “Now you got Gremlin feet. This HAS TO BE A JOKE.”

Another wrote: “They [the toes] looked better before. They balanced out your wide feet. Now it just looks like [you have] cavemen feet.”

Despite the criticisms she’s received, Athena says the procedure is “the best thing she’s ever done.”

Watch the video below.