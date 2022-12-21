Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A yet-to-be-identified woman has been captured on video throwing a computer at an airline agent at a Miami airport.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 20, shortly after the woman went off on a rant at American Airlines staff in the middle of a crowded gate area.

The lady who launched into a tirade after noticing her kids had walked away from the gate without telling her, went on to throw a computer screen at an agent.

Stunned onlookers were left horrified as the computer monitor flew through the air, crashing into the airline worker who maintained her cool throughout the encounter.

She’s said to have caused about $10,000 in damages and the gate agent reportedly suffered a bruised shoulder in the incident.

The woman was ultimately arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and aggravated battery.

