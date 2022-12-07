Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A woman has been spotted in a viral video scrubbing a bride’s face with money as she (bride) danced during her wedding ceremony.
The bride’s observant friend knocked off the woman’s hand who then waved to show remorse.
Watch the video below
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>