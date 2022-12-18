Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, 18 December 2022 – An aggrieved woman has taken to social media to expose her cheating husband after he proposed to his side chic.

Her husband lied to her that he was going on a business trip, only to find out that he was having fun with his side chic and had even proposed to her with a ring.

A close friend of her husband’s side chic sent her photos of them together and when she confronted him, he hung up the phone and switched it off.

She has packed her belongings, ready to leave her matrimonial home.

This is what she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.