Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A woman has shared her mum’s hilarious reaction to the long nails she fixed.
The young woman posted a video of her nails on her WhatsApp status and her mum responded with a voice note.
Her mum said in the voice note:
“My friend, this thing you fixed on your fingers, will you be able to wash your bum? You fixed your nails like a sex worker in Oshodi… send me the picture.”
Watch the video below.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>