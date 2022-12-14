Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A woman has shared her mum’s hilarious reaction to the long nails she fixed.

The young woman posted a video of her nails on her WhatsApp status and her mum responded with a voice note.

Her mum said in the voice note:

“My friend, this thing you fixed on your fingers, will you be able to wash your bum? You fixed your nails like a sex worker in Oshodi… send me the picture.”

