Monday, December 26, 2022 – A woman has disclosed how she went out of her way to get her boyfriend a PS5 for Christmas.

She explained that her man wanted the video game and it was sold out so she booked a flight from New York to Atlanta and back just to pick up the PS5 from a reseller so her man could have it for Christmas.

In return, she explained that he got her nothing.

She added that she has not been in a relationship for a while now partly because she is tired of showing love to people who don’t reciprocate.