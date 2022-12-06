Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A woman who was arraigned for stabbing her 74-year-old grandmother in the stomach after a quarrel over a piece of uncooked fish, has pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm.

The suspect identified as Binti Asma Juma, was arraigned before Mombasa Chief magistrate, Martha Mutuku, on charges of assaulting her grandmother Binti Hamisi who she stabbed with a kitchen knife after she tried stopping her from cooking in her house.

The magistrate was unable to sentence the accused person, even after her own admission to the offence. This was because the principal prosecution counsel Alex Gituma informed the court that the complainant in the case was in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fighting for her life.

Gituma said;

“I request the court to differ her sentencing, awaiting the medical report of the victim who is at the ICU Coast General Hospital. She is yet to wake up from coma following the assault and her condition is critical.”

Mutuku directed that the suspect be held at Shimo La Tewa G.k prison pending submission of the victim’s medical report. The matter will be mentioned on December 15.