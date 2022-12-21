Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – A woman was killed in a freak accident during a tug-of-war world record attempt as the rope recoiled and dragged her into a concrete barrier.

A video shows 5,294 people preparing to take part in the tug-of-war event in Makassar, Indonesia, on December 18.

But the 1,540-metre-long rope pinged back, tripping the victim Masita B. up and dragging her down the tarmac.

She smashed her head into a concrete divider, causing blood to spill onto the road.

Another video clip, which was taken after the incident, shows Masita lying on the tarmac in a pool of her own blood as others around her scream in terror.

Her cause of death was given as severe head trauma.

Watch the video below.