Friday December 16, 2022 – A 36-year-old woman has died after she plunged overboard on a cruise ship returning to Florida from the Bahamas on Thursday, Dec. 15, authorities said.

The woman went overboard on the MSC Meraviglia Thursday morning and her remains were recovered by the US Coast Guard roughly 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida, according to NBC’s WESH 2.

The ship had been returning to the Sunshine State from Ocean Cay in the Bahamas when the incident happened.

The Coast Guard quickly launched a search by boat and helicopter but it was too late.

“Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter,” the agency said in a statement.

A worker on the cruise ship allegedly told a passenger that the woman had jumped, according to TMZ.

Passengers were awoken early in the morning to the sound of notice alerting all passengers that somebody had gone overboard.

Witnesses who were on the cruise recalled how, amid the chaos, the woman’s recovered body was left uncovered next to the ship in the back of a pickup truck.

MSC Meraviglia – which can carry more than 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew members – is operated by Italian cruise line MSC Cruises.