Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, December 12, 2022 – A woman has destroyed all the Gucci brands in her closet.

In a video shared online, the woman admitted she is rich and even though the belongings cost so much, she would rather destroy them than continue using them.

This comes after Gucci was roped in as the public accuse Balenciaga of child sexual abuse.

Apparently, the parent company that owns Balenciaga also owns Gucci so people are also cancelling them.

The woman in the video explained that she’s a victim of pedophilia and would not support a brand that has been accused of same.

As she used a pair of scissors to cut her Gucci purse, she said: “That’s like me wearing clothing that a pedophile who destroyed the first four years of my life had created.”

After cutting her bag, she cut her shoes too.

To those asking why she wouldn’t just give it out to the poor, she replied, “Do I like the poor wearing something that pedophile created?”

She added that giving her Gucci possessions to the poor is like” taking a sh*t in a plate” and giving it to the poor while saying, “here, because you’re homeless, eat my sh*t.”

Twitter users have also taken to the platform to cancel Gucci.

Below is the video that made people start cancelling Gucci.