Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A young woman was caught allegedly trying to shoplift with a fake pregnancy belly at a popular store in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Details of the incident are sketchy, however, it was gathered that the security guard stopped her at the door.

Upon searching her, it turned out that she was actually not pregnant but had created a fake baby bump with intention to hide her loot inside it.

