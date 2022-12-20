Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A 35-year-old woman identified as Esther Gumbo has been arrested at Jenda in Mzimba district, Malawi for stealing an eight-month-old baby who is now aged four.

Jenda Police spokesperson, Alfred Lucio in a statement on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, said the woman stole the baby girl at Enfeni market in the district in April, 2019.

According to the PPRO, the child’s mother went to the market to buy second hand clothes.

Gumbo allegedly offered to help her carry the baby as she was buying clothes.

The suspect took the baby and disappeared with her.

Gumbo, who hails from Kamchiza village in the area of Senior Chief Mabulabo, is expected to answer charges related to the crime.