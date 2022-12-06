Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – A 46-year-old identified as Mindy Stephens, said to be the wife of an assistant fire chief in Texas, has been arrested for pulling up in front of Electra Police Department last month and dropping off 50 pounds of feaces.

KAXN reported that a police officer found three 5 litre gallon buckets weighing a total of 50 pounds, filled with what appeared to be feces. He also observed Stephens in a hazmat suit walking towards an SUV with a trailer attached.

When asked what she was doing, she allegedly told the cop she was dropping off the buckets of “human s***,” and then drove off. A Lieutenant reportedly reviewed security footage and recognized Stephens’ voice as the suspect.

When called by police officers to come pick up the buckets, Stephens allegedly refused, telling officials it wasn’t her problem.

Upon being arrested, Stephens was charged with illegal dumping, a Class B misdemeanor, as well as a violation of the Texas health safety code. She was booked last week and was released the following day, after posting her $2K bond.

This isn’t Stephens’ first run-in with the law, she reportedly got charged with aggravated assault back in 2020 after allegedly puncturing a man’s hand and arm with a set of keys.