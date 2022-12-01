Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Vera Sidika and Willy Paul’s songs have attracted dislikes galore on YouTube to emerge as the top most hated Kenyan songs on the video streaming platform.

The dislikes are visible using the View Likes Plugin as YouTube currently hides public dislikes on videos.

Willy Paul’s ‘Lamba Nyonyo’ which was released three years ago has so far garnered over 38,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Vera Sidika’s first rap song ‘Popstar’ which was released in October 2022 has shockingly garnered over 39,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Even though Vera was excited about dropping Popstar, her last song actually attracted a lot of hate from Kenyans who even made false claims against her to get YouTube to delete her song from their platform.

The socialite lied to create hype around herself before she released the song.

