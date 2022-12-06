Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Willis Raburu and his longtime girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed their second child, a daughter on September 12, 2022.

The two lovebirds jointly announced the birth of their daughter on their respective social media accounts.

“My daughter is here, safe and sound. She is beautiful and God is so good,” Ivy Namu captioned a photo of her newborn baby whose face was carefully hidden.

Raburu and Namu hid their daughter’s face since she was born until a few days ago when they publicly unveiled her face.

“Season’s greetings from the littlest Raburu, our sweet baby Yara. Now she’s 3 months old cute & chubby as ever; our hearts are full” he wrote and shared the photo below.

