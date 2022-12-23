Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Friday, 23 December 2022 – Seasoned media personality Willis Raburu has opened up on his weight loss journey.

Raburu revealed that he has lost 30kgs since undergoing a gastric bypass in May, 2022.

He settled on the procedure after trying different avenues that did not bear fruit.

“I saw one of my friends post about it (bariatric surgery) and she was going through a similar process. The Nairobi Bariatric Center explained to me the whole process and what would be required of me…after that I was comfortable to do the procedure,” he said.

Gastric Bypass causes weight loss by restricting the amount of food and reducing the absorption of the calories in the food you eat.

He now weighs 134kgs down from 164kgs and he admits he feels good and his family is proud of his achievement.

“I have lost 30kgs and I haven’t even started going to the gym. My friends are saying I have lost weight…I am looking smaller…I can now shop in different places, they never used to have my size,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.