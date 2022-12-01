Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Actor, Will Smith had his loved ones by his side during the premier of new movie ‘Emancipation’ on Wednesday night, November 30.

Will, 54, appeared alongside his entire family at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre for the red-carpet event. The film marks his first release since the Oscars controversy where he slapped Chris Rock in March.

Will wore a burgundy tuxedo with a light pink undershirt, similar to his son Trey’s look. The 30-year-old, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, sported a dark purple sports coat and lavender t-shirt.

Jaden, 24, chose to match his mom Jada Pinkett Smith and sister Willow as he rocked a tuxedo with prints of black-and-white images.

Will’s wife, 51, wore an oversized white turtleneck dress with matching jewelry. Their daughter Willow, 22, wore a black skin-baring dress with silver embellishments.

It was Will’s latest appearance as he returns to the spotlight to promote his new film, scheduled to premiere in select theaters on Dec. 2 and begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

The upcoming movie is inspired by “the 1863 photos of ‘Whipped Peter,’ taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly,” the synopsis reads.

Aside from Will, Emancipation also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.

Premiering "Emancipation," Will Smith reflected on the psychological toll of the "brutal shoot," which wrapped months before the Oscars slap. The film tells the story of an escaped slave known as "Whipped Peter." pic.twitter.com/cPg4UahjHT — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 1, 2022