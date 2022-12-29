Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 29, 2022 – What is it about training in law that makes lawyers simp so much?

There was Steve Ogolla, a lawyer who made headlines with his sob stories after being swindled 500k by a woman he met online.

Recently, we were treated to a lavish proposal by a lawyer to a sister of a notorious socialite.

The guy spent a fortune on the proposal, which, by the way, happens to be the second one. The first one involved offering her a car.

He knelt on one knee like a man genuflecting before his lord and asked her to marry him.

Men are romantics and we get it. But men have also learned the hard way what happens when you simp.

Recall that we learned these cultures from white people. And white people divorce as many times as the seasons change.

It is now no longer debatable whether simping works.

And to see a grown man simping and treating a woman as the prize either indicates he is out of touch with global trends, or he thinks his money insulates him from reality.

It doesn’t. He thinks having a fat wallet can shield him from the vagaries of hypergamy.

Female nature will never disappoint.

Money gives men access to beautiful women.

But money cannot shield you from stupidity.

Another rich man over the valley is now engaged to dame makuku.

How do you marry a marriage-wrecking socialite with such a scandalous track record?

How?

Is this why they say money made man mad?

By Jacob Aliet on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.