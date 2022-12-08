Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 08 December 2022 – Last weekend, Pastor James Maina Nganga of Neno Evangelism hosted a two-day mega-crusade at Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The controversial preacher proved that he still has a huge following despite being embroiled in scandals after the historic ground was packed to the brim.

On Sunday, he was accompanied to the Jacaranda Grounds by his wife Mercy Murugi for the final day of the crusade.

However, his wife appeared gloomy.

By just looking at her facial expression, you could tell that she was not in a good mood.

Mercy once filed for divorce and accused Pastor Nganga of infidelity.

She revealed in the court documents that he is a notorious womanizer and a drunkard.

They later ironed out their differences.

Is their marriage on the rocks again? Well, just look at these photos and be the judge.

