Sunday, December 11, 2022 – Big Brother’s Jackye Madu has questioned the concept of women enduring severe pain while experiencing their menstrual cycle.
In a post shared on her instastories, Jackye asked why she was ”being punished for not getting pregnant.”
Read her post below
