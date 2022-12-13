Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu has announced that Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates will know their results next week.

Speaking during a burial ceremony in Nyaribari Masaba in Kisii County, Mochogu assured students not to worry as he will ensure everybody gets their results whether they cheated or not.

The CS explained that the exam was conducted under the highest academic standards hence the timely release date.

“Next week we are announcing KCPE examination results and you will not hear any cases of cheating under the leadership of Mochogu,” the CS stated.

“Unlike in the past when some pupils did not get their results, I want to assure Kenyans that examination results will come out without any questionable issues,” the CS assured Kenyans.

Students sat for the examinations for a period of three days beginning Monday, November 28 to Wednesday, November 30.

Machogu further disclosed that Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results will also be released soon.

“The grading of KCSE is progressing well and I can assure you, the results just like in KCPE will not have any irregularities,” Machogu stated.

Answering concerns that the national examinations were compromised, the CS vehemently denied the claims.

“No one should peddle misinformation that in such and such place, there are problems. Under my tenure there will be no problems at all and will work efficiently and effectively,” he promised.

In the past, some schools have had their results cancelled because of exam irregularities, while some teachers and center managers were blacklisted after being accused of aiding exam cheating.

