Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Details have emerged on what transpired when Former NTV anchor Laban Cliff Onserio was nabbed with a stun grenade at Holy Family Basicila Church basement parking.

Onserio reportedly parked his car at the church’s basement parking to attend the Solfest Music Festival at the KICC.

He came to pick up his car on Sunday morning while drunk.

The drama started after he tried hitting on a woman who was in the company of her friends.

An altercation ensued when she rejected his advances.

He started bragging that he is a soldier from the British Army and untouchable.

He further threatened to blow up the woman and her friends.

“His car was parked at level two, but he went up to level three where he started hitting on a woman who was in the company of other people. An altercation ensued and he started telling them that he is a soldier from the British Army hence untouchable,” recalled one of the guards who was on duty at the time.

The guards called police and when a search was conducted in his car, a stun grenade was recovered.

A stun grenade is considered a less-lethal device similar to a tear gas canister and is used to dispel rioting crowds during demos.

Police called in detectives from ATPU who took over the case and detained him pending his arraignment in court.

Onserio could not give satisfactory reasons why he was in possession of the flash-bang grenade and neither produce a certificate allowing him to be in possession of the said explosive device.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.