Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has poured cold water on the just-launched Hustler Fund, terming it useless.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ole Kina who was re-elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket said that there is nothing meaningful one can do with such a small amount.

The lawmaker likened the fund to the Huduma Namba programme that was introduced in 2020 by Former President Uhuru Kenyatta but has not yet materialised.

“You cannot get rich by borrowing 500 bob. Please stay away,” he tweeted.

Ruto launched the Hustler fund on November 30 at Green Park in Nairobi.

During the launch, the President said the fund is specifically designed to support small-scale traders in the country.

“Through the launching of this fund, we are supporting underserved Kenyans with services and products that are responsive to their enterprises. Also, liberating them from shylocks and establishing a culture of saving, investment, and social security,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST