Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Georgina Rodriguez has expressed her dissatisfaction after her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo came from the bench to play in Portugal’s World Cup match vs Switzerland on Tuesday night, December 6.

Taking to social media, the Argentine model, 28, raged that it was ‘such a shame we didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes’.

She also pointed out that as Portugal sang the national anthem, the media at the game were much more focused on taking pictures of Ronaldo who was pitch side.

She wrote: ‘Congratulations Portugal! While the 11 players sang the anthem, all targets on you.

‘What a shame we didn’t get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven’t stopped claiming you and screaming your name.

‘I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night.’

Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 win. Ronaldo only came on for the final 17 minutes but didn’t score any goals.

Portugal will next play on Saturday December 10, when they take on Morocco in the quarter-finals.