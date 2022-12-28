Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 December 2022 – There was drama at Ilbisil town in Kajiado County after a Maasai herder accused a young lady said to be a flesh peddler in the town of robbing him of Ksh 100,000.

The lady reportedly joined the man at a table in an entertainment joint where he was enjoying his drink.

The man said the money disappeared immediately after the lady took her place at the table.

He frog-marched her to a police station as she begged for mercy but luckily, police on patrol came to her rescue before the worst happened.

In the video shared by K24 TV, the lady appeared to be admitting to snatching the said cash. “Yes, KSh 100,000 and I am here,” she is heard saying

The police took over the matter, with the man constantly demanding his money.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.