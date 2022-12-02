Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 2, 2022 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, has said diplomacy should be given a chance in ending Russia – Ukraine war.

Speaking on Thursday when he hosted Ukraine Ambassador to Kenya Andrii Pravendynyk at Parliament Buildings, Wetangula said Kenya looks forward to the end of the Ukraine-Russia conflict as he called upon the two countries to find an amicable solution.

“Conflicts of whatever nature must be resolved in a peaceful and diplomatic manner”, said Speaker Wetang’ula.

The two deliberated on the current situation in Ukraine, particularly the volatile status noting that there was a need for an urgent solution to avert further conflict.

The House Speaker further indicated that Kenya and Ukraine have been collaborating in various sectors including trade and tourism.

Ambassador Andrii Pravendynyk commended the Speaker on his election saying that Kenya has made tremendous progress in the quest for democracy and political maturity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.