Friday, December 9, 2022 – Ford Kenya’s candidate in the Bungoma Senatorial by-elections, Wafula Wakoli, was declared the winner in the race to succeed National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Wakoli garnered 66,032 votes, while his closest competitor Mwambu Mabonga of President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), received 45,907 votes.

Wafula Wamunyinyi, who was fronted by Raila Odinga’’s Azimio, finished a distant third after managing 20,519 votes.

Shortly after the declaration, Wakoli stated that he was eager to embark on his campaign promises and implement Kenya Kwanza’s agenda.

He vowed to emulate his predecessor in pushing legislation and oversight as the representative of Bungoma County.

In addition, the senator-elect called for unity among elected leaders in the area, which he stated would be instrumental for development.

“I am eager to start working for my people of Bungoma. It was not easy but I want to thank my foot soldiers here in Bungoma,” he stated.

Ford Kenya’s victory was yet another manifestation of Moses Wetangula’s firm grip on Bungoma County after clinching several positions in the August election.

Speaker Wetangula openly endorsed his former aide and urged Bungoma voters to elect him. He described Wakoli as the ideal person to replace him after serving the county for 10 years in the Senate.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Speaker Moses Wetangula in September 2022 to vie for the speaker’s position.

