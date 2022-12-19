Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – French football star, Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence following France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina on Sunday, December 18.

The final was a thrilling encounter that was concluded with a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw. Argentina was subsequently crowned the World Champions after defeating France 4-2 on penalties.

Sharing a photo of him with the Golden Boot he won for scoring the highest number of goals at the 2022 World Cup, Mbappe wrote;

“Nous reviendrons” which means ”we’ll be back”.