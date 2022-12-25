Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Leaders have urged Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to expand the busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway which they described as crucial.

This is after travelers plying the road were stranded for many hours on their way to join their families for December festivities.

Led by elected leaders, many travelers noted that the road had been neglected over the years.

On his part, Leader of Majority in the Senate Aaron Cheruiyot argued that the government needed to invest more on the Nairobi – Kisumu railway line to ease the pressure of traffic on the highway.

He particularly told Murkomen that Kenyans will never forgive him next time if he will not do something drastic on the road.

According to him, making the highway a dual carriage would ease traffic flow during the festivities.

“This is the last Christmas we are allowing you (Murkomen) to get away with westerners getting stuck while headed for Christmas.

“You are barely in office. The next one though, we expect the road and rail sorted all the way to Malaba and Kisumu,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST