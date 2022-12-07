Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said they are ready to forgive former president Uhuru Kenyatta for betraying Jakom during the August 9th Presidential election if he agrees to attend the Azimio rally in Kamukunji Grounds, Nairobi on Wednesday.

Most Azimio leaders and supporters believe that Uhuru betrayed Raila Odinga during the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi said Uhuru will redeem himself if he attends the Azimio protest rally at Kamukunji Grounds.

“In today’s rally at Kamukinji and on the 12th Jamhuri rally in Jacaranda, we want to see all those people who surrounded Raila, made money and controlled Azimio’s activities in the last election. We might forgive them if they attend, including Uhuru,” Amisi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST