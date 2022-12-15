Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – French goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris has reacted to their win over Morocco in the World Cup semi-final match played on Wednesday, December 14.

Speaking after the match which ended 2-0 in favour of the Les Blues, Lloris said they are ”exhausted” after grinding out a tough victory against Morocco to reach a second successive World Cup final.

He said;

“We suffered so much, we come out exhausted but satisfied with the work accomplished, we are giving ourselves a golden opportunity to bring the French team into the history of football, it’s a second final in four years.

“We were strong, we suffered when necessary, not everything was perfect. We will have to put all the assets on our side for Sunday. It will be a great final, Argentina are a great team, with a player who marked the history of his sport [Lionel Messi] but we have arguments [why we can win].”

If France goes on to win the World Cup om December 19, Lloris will become the first player to captain his nation to World Cup glory twice.

He will also overtake Germany’s Manuel Neuer to become the first male shot-stopper to make 20 appearances in the tournament.