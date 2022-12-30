Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Kely Nascimento, the daughter of Pele, has confirmed her father’s tragic passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 29.

The Brazilian legend passed away after a battle with colon cancer and his daughter has shared an emotional post with her followers on Instagram, stating that everything the family has, is thanks to Pele.

Nascimento shared a heartbreaking image of her family’s final moments at the hospital before the football icon’s death, and wrote in her caption; ‘Everything we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace,’ followed by three heartbroken emojis.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, became a global star aged 17, when he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, forcing his way into the starting line-up by the knockout stages.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Wales in the quarter-finals, a hat-trick against France in the semi-final, and two in a 5-2 triumph over the hosts in the final.

He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country. Pele is also the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.